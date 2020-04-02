Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.74 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $979,884.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00010848 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Ovis and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

