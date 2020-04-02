GenesisX (XGS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. GenesisX has a total market cap of $18,315.81 and $2.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 10,161,873 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS.

GenesisX Coin Trading

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

