GENFIT S A/ADR’s (GNFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.63% from the company’s previous close.

GNFT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GENFIT S A/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

Shares of GENFIT S A/ADR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.99. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GENFIT S A/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENFIT S A/ADR Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.