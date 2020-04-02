Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on G shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Genpact alerts:

G stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.84 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Cogny sold 20,138 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $876,808.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,347.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Genpact by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Genpact by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Genpact by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.