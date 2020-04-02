Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 36,973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 48,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 165,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

