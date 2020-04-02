Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 729,373 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,145,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 729,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $152,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -555.35 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $4,159,414.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

