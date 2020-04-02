Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of TransUnion worth $157,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 345.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 453.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $63.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.64. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

