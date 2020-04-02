Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 191,869 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,869 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Fidelity National Financial worth $153,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

