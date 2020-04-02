Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 21,491 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $155,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 67,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $277.11 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.30. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.