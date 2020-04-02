Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 28,484 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 942,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Mohawk Industries worth $128,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 528,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,128,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,990,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MHK opened at $66.92 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.62 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

