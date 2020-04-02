Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 40,729 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $158,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,560,000 after purchasing an additional 155,926 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.21.

JBHT stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.05. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.