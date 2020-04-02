Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 57,623 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Okta worth $150,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Okta by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 40.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 123.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 21,574 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA opened at $119.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.17 and a beta of 0.87. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,868.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

