Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 650,621 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,341,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Vistra Energy worth $145,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

In related news, CFO David A. Campbell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.