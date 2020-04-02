Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 78,364 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,638,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,364 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco worth $137,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

