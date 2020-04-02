Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.10% of EPAM Systems worth $128,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,572,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,684,000 after purchasing an additional 635,549 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $73,843,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,422,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 605,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 133,899 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 245,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM opened at $176.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $632.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.