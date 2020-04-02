Geode Capital Management LLC Has $129.93 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,837,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,207 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Pentair worth $129,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of PNR opened at $27.36 on Thursday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.