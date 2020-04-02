Geode Capital Management LLC Has $147.44 Million Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Apache worth $147,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Apache by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Apache by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Apache by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APA. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

NYSE:APA opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.88%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

