Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,501 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Tapestry worth $127,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1,127.4% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,469,300 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,150 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tapestry by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 363,391 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 108,141 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Tapestry Inc has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

