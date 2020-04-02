Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,898,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,909 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Medical Properties Trust worth $124,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPW stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.77.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.