Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 57,168 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of LPL Financial worth $122,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,431,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Compass Point upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $51.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

