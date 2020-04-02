GET Protocol Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003032 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $18,784.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.04454486 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036782 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010502 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003350 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

