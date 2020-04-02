GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1,465.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,386,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170,411 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $159,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,743. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays lowered GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

