Global Payments Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.79.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.71 and a 200-day moving average of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

