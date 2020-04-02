Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Given “Buy” Rating at Aegis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Aegis in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $4.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00. Aegis’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Global Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SELF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 1,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,143. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SELF. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 137,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Global Self Storage by 802.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 95,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 85,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Self Storage by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

