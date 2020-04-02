Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $164,972.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, OKEx, HADAX and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.