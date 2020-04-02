GlobalBoost-Y 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,337.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $113,978.56 and $2,337.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,803.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.02077975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.03437888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00591503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015322 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00741330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00075278 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025333 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00479813 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014688 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

