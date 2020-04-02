GoByte Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $168,991.31 and approximately $3,298.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,250,363 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

