Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of GDDY stock traded up $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 414,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.75. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Godaddy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,222,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

