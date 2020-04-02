Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Short Interest Update

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,807,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 27th total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 862,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSV shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from $1.90 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of GSV opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

