GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Achieves $90,464.16

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $90,464.16 and approximately $88.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.