Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €81.00 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €81.87 ($95.20).

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €71.52 ($83.16) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.20. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

