Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 113 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 113 target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.62.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.