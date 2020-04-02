Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 5,950

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 5,950 ($78.27) in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,500 ($85.50) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,373.42 ($83.84).

RB stock opened at GBX 6,012 ($79.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,003.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,083.75. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75).

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

