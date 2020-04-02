Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 196,389 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.83% of Stewart Information Services worth $17,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,405,191.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 5,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $235,439.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,404.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and have sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STC opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $630.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

STC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.