Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 59,878 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeremy W. Smeltser acquired 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $499,711.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,310.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.84 per share, for a total transaction of $999,866.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 387,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,209,362.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SPB stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.