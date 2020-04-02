Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Westlake Chemical worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $69.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of WLK opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.03 per share, for a total transaction of $5,659,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

