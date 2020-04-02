Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $16,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,009.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

