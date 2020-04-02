Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWX stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

