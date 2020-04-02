Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.07 Million Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 85,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Codexis worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after buying an additional 593,047 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 516,934 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after buying an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Codexis by 192.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 186,763 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $234,162.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,425.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,202 shares of company stock worth $569,762. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

