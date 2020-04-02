Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 38,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Glaukos worth $16,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Glaukos by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on GKOS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 110.70 and a beta of 1.83. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

