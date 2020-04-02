Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.96% of Sprague Resources worth $15,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 895.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Sprague Resources by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 169,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 73,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Sprague Resources stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $298.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.67. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $999.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.54 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

