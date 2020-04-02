Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 516,472 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.05. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sector perform spec under wgt” rating to an “outperform spec under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

