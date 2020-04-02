Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to Buy

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENR. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

ENR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,511. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $24,706,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Energizer by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,591,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after acquiring an additional 306,913 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $13,006,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after acquiring an additional 224,607 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 209,190 shares during the period. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

