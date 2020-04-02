Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €16.50 Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.84) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €19.67 ($22.87).

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €19.70.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

