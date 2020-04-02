RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 591 ($7.77).

LON RSA remained flat at $GBX 395.30 ($5.20) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 485.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 528.97. RSA Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Research analysts expect that RSA Insurance Group will post 4943.0000233 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

