Goldman Sachs Group Trims William Hill (LON:WMH) Target Price to GBX 120

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the gambling company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 79.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 209.14 ($2.75).

Shares of LON:WMH opened at GBX 66.81 ($0.88) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 169.47. William Hill has a 12-month low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The firm has a market cap of $595.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01.

In related news, insider Gordon Wilson acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

