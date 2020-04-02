Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Buy

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SEGXF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.31. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

