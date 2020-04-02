GoldMint 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,128.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 26% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and YoBit. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $215,777.42 and $1,128.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.02596937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00193995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034142 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

