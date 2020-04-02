Graphcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00340772 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00420792 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007030 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

