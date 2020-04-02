GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0434 on Top Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0434 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GravityCoin has a market cap of $148,544.21 and approximately $479.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.02595957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194095 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 89.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

